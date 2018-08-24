State attorney general contacts Chicago Archdiocese after 7 priests in Pennsylvania report connected to Illinois

Mark Wilson/Getty Images(CHICAGO) — With “at least seven priests with connections to Illinois” identified in the recent grand jury report in Pennsylvania that revealed more than 300 priests allegedly assaulted more than 1,000 children, the Illinois attorney general said she plans to reach out to the Chicago Archdiocese for further inquiry.

“The Catholic Church has a moral obligation to provide its parishioners and the public a complete and accurate accounting of all sexually inappropriate behavior involving priests in Illinois,” Attorney General Lisa Madigan said in a statement on Thursday.

“We have reviewed the Pennsylvania grand jury report,” the statement continued, “which identifies at least seven priests with connections to Illinois. The Chicago Archdiocese has agreed to meet with me. I plan to reach out to the other dioceses in Illinois to have the same conversation and expect the bishops will agree and cooperate fully. If not, I will work with states attorneys and law enforcement throughout Illinois to investigate.”

The Chicago Archdiocese also issued a statement, saying the organization had been contacted by Madigan and was looking forward “to discussing our policies and procedures related to misconduct issues with her and her office.

“Since 2002,” that statement continued, “the Archdiocese of Chicago has reported all abuse allegations to the proper civil authorities.”

