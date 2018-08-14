State of emergency declared in Florida amid toxic red tide outbreak on Gulf coast

Joe Raedle/Getty Images(TAMPA, Fla.) — The Governor of Florida issued a state of emergency in response to this year’s excessive red tide, the toxic algae bloom spreading across the West Coast of the Sunshine State and leaving beaches covered with piles of dead marine wildlife.

“I am issuing an emergency declaration to provide significant funding and resources to the communities experiencing red tide so we can combat its terrible impacts,” said Governor Rick Scott in a statement on Monday.

The executive order issued by Scott will make additional biologists and scientists available to assist with clean-up and animal rescue efforts.

Two hours south of Tampa in Lee County, where red tide signs have been posted at more than 170 beach access points, the state will allocate additional funds for cleaning the beaches.

“I am also directing a further $900,000 in grants for Lee County to clean up impacts related to red tide –- bringing total red tide grant funding for Lee County to more than $1.3 million,” Scott said.

Other counties in the state that have been directly affected include Collier, Charlotte, Sarasota, Manatee, Hillsborough and Pinellas.

The state will also allocate $500,000 to assist local tourism boards, so that “communities continue to bring in the visitors that support so many Florida families and businesses.”

“Red tide” refers to the natural phenomenon of toxic algae blooms and resulting wildlife die-off that has occurred many times along Florida’s coasts. The first recorded instances was in the 1840s, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission.

The blooms discolor the seawater and produce toxins that can sicken or kill fish, seabirds, turtles and marine mammals, such as manatees, according to the FWC. The animals can inhale the toxins through the air or become affected by consuming toxic prey. Piles of dead fish have been found along the West Coast of Florida.

