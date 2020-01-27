Stephanie Parze found dead in New Jersey woods months after she went missing

Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office(OLD BRIDGE, N.J.) — Months after a 25-year-old New Jersey woman vanished, her body was discovered in the woods in a neighboring town, prosecutors said Monday.

Stephanie Parze of Freehold Township disappeared on Oct. 30, sparking a months-long search organized by her grief-stricken parents.

An unidentified body was found in nearby Old Bridge on Sunday afternoon, according to Middlesex County prosecutors.

The remains were confirmed Monday morning to belong to Parze, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office.

Additional details surrounding the circumstances of her death were not immediately available.

Parze was last seen around 10 p.m. on Oct. 30 when she left her mother’s house to drive the few miles home, family spokesman David Mound told ABC News in November.

“She actually sent out a Snapchat when she was on the way home, which is the last communication that we have from her,” Mound said.

Parze’s car was found in her driveway and her phone was left behind, too, said Mound.

