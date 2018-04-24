Stoneman Douglas school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz found to be indigent, will keep public defender

Amy Beth Bennett-Pool/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — Florida Judge Elizabeth Scherer has found Nikolas Cruz to be indigent and the 19-year-old will keep his public defender, the State Attorney’s Office told ABC News today.

Cruz is accused of fatally shooting 17 students and staff of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on Feb. 14.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.