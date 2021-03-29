Storm brings winds, fire danger and flash flooding from Plains to the Gulf Coast

ABC NewsBy MAX GOLEMBO, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — There have been more than 300 damaging storm reports from Texas all the way to New Jersey with 18 reported tornadoes in Texas, Arkansas, Mississippi and Tennessee.

Also, within the same storm system, almost 9 inches of rain fell in parts of Tennessee and produced deadly flash flooding.

Nashville, Tennessee got 7 inches of rain which was the most rain in a two-day period since 2010 as well as the second wettest two day period in Nashville history.

Overnight, this same storm moved through the Northeast with winds up to 76 mph in Delaware and up to 72 mph in Staten Island, bringing with it damage to trees, power lines and buildings across the region.

On Monday, the storm will move out but gusty winds will continue for the Northeast from New York to Maine where gusts could reach near 60 mph and high wind alerts have been issued for the area.

Meanwhile, a new storm system is developing in the West with more than a dozen states on alert for strong winds, fire danger and heavy snow from California to Illinois.

By Tuesday afternoon and evening, a Western storm will move into the southern Plains and bring more threats for strong thunderstorms with damaging winds and large hail as heavy rain will also be possible.

By Wednesday, this same storm system will move into the Gulf Coast states, the Southeast and parts of the East Coast with strong to severe storms bringing damaging winds, large hail and possible flash flooding possible once again for the same areas that got hit very hard last week.

