Storm headed to eastern half of US, threatening major snowfall in DC and flooding in the South

ABC News(NEW YORK) — A major storm is headed to the eastern half of the country, bringing snow, ice and rain from the Plains to the Northeast to the Southeast.

Here is the latest forecast:

A storm system in the Gulf of Mexico is gaining strength Tuesday morning and spreading rain from Houston to New Orleans.

Meanwhile, a separate storm is moving out of the Rockies, dropping snow from Tucson, Arizona, to Denver.

The storms will merge by Tuesday night, bringing heavy snow and ice to Oklahoma, Kansas and northern Texas.

Meanwhile, heavy rain will hit the Tennessee River Valley and most of the South.

Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, snow will start to fall in Chicago, Minneapolis and Detroit — with Washington, D.C., seeing some accumulation as well.

New York City, Philadelphia and Boston are forecast to briefly see snow, then ice and then rain.

Washington, D.C., is forecast to get the most snow in the Northeast. The city is under a winter storm warning and could see 4 to 6 inches.

Philadelphia, New York and Boston may get just 1 to 2 inches.

In the Midwest and the Plains, Kansas City could get 1 to 3 inches of snow while Des Moines, Iowa, and Minneapolis could see 4 to 6 inches of snow.

Chicago is forecast to get around 1 inch of snow.

Meanwhile, in the South, flooding is possible. Some areas could see more than 6 inches of rain from Memphis to Nashville to Birmingham to Atlanta.

