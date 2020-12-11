Storm moving across US with heavy snow to the North and strong thunderstorms to the South

ABC NewsBy MAX GOLEMBO, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — A storm system is moving out of the West and into the the Plains and the Midwest Friday, bringing heavy snow to the north and strong storms to the western Gulf Coast and Southern Plains.

Already 8 inches of snow fell in New Mexico overnight and snow is falling Friday morning in Denver, Colorado.

By Friday afternoon and evening, the storm will move east, spreading snow into Nebraska, Iowa, southern Wisconsin and Michigan.

In the South, strong thunderstorms are possible with damaging winds from Texas to Arkansas.

By Saturday, heavy snow is expected from Wisconsin to Michigan, where both a winter storm warning and a winter weather advisory have been posted.

Up to a foot of snow could fall in New Mexico and Colorado, and up to 10 inches in Michigan by Saturday night.

Meanwhile, on the West Coast, a new storm is moving in with heavy rain all the way to the San Francisco Bay Area.

Up to a foot of snow can be expected in the Sierra Nevada mountains.

The Bay Area could see up to 2 inches of rain, while Northern California and coastal Oregon could see more than 3 inches.

In the Cascades, 6 to 12 inches of snow are expected.

