Storms causing travel headaches on both coasts ahead of Christmas

ABC News(NEW YORK) — Storms on both coasts are bringing trouble to holiday travelers to start out the week.

One storm is causing flooding and gusty winds for the Southeast while the other has brought heavy rain to Southern California and snow in the mountains.

The storm in the Southeast is bringing heavy rain from southern Florida all the way to the Carolinas on Monday morning. Flooding has been reported in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, where the airport briefly had to close down, and parts of the region got more than 8 inches of rain in the six hours after midnight.

The storm will slowly move through the Carolinas by Monday evening with drier conditions expected for Florida.

Up to 5 inches of rain is possible in South Carolina through the next 24 hours.

West Coast storm

The western storm is bringing very heavy rain to Southern California on Monday morning, including Los Angeles and San Diego, with some flooding possible.

In the mountains of Southern California some areas could see up to a foot of snow. In the L.A. area and San Diego, as much as 1 to 3 inches of rain is possible.

Heavy rain will also spread into Arizona later on Monday and into the nighttime hours, with some areas seeing up to 1 inch of rainfall.

Snow will spread into the southern Rockies from Utah to Colorado, where some areas could see more than a foot in the next 36 hours.

Christmas thaw



Outside of the two travel trouble spots in the Southwest and Southeast, it will be a very mild, spring-like Christmas for most of the eastern U.S.

Temperatures will reach the 50s close to Chicago and the 40s into the Great Lakes and the Northeast.

