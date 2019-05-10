Suicidal woman tries to open plane door mid-flight: Source

iStock/Jetlinerimages(NEW YORK) — A suicidal woman tried to open the door of a Delta Airlines flight Friday afternoon, but the plane managed to land safely, a law enforcement source said.

According to the source, the woman made comments about wanting to take her life aboard Delta Airlines flight 5935, from Raleigh-Durham to LaGuardia Airport in New York.

She then allegedly tried unsuccessfully to open an emergency door.

The flight landed safely at LaGuardia, where the woman was taken off the flight.

Authorities stressed that regardless of what the woman tried to do, the aircraft door was designed not to open mid-flight because positive pressure inside the cabin will not allow the door to open.

“We’re aware of the social media report related to the flight and are looking into it,” Republic Airways, which operated the flight, said in a statement. “But what I can tell you now is that the flight landed uneventfully and proceeded to its gate.”

