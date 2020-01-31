Super Bowl weather forecast: Damaging winds expected Saturday, Sunday will be dry

ABC News(NEW YORK) — A strong storm system is developing in the South on Friday that’s expected to bring severe storms to Florida, with damaging winds, hail and a few tornadoes all possible ahead of the Super Bowl.

The first round of storms will move through Florida on Friday night with a chance for tornadoes and damaging winds for South Florida, including Miami, the site of the Super Bowl.

The second wave of storms will move through South Florida — including Miami — on Saturday late morning and into early afternoon. The biggest threat will be damaging winds.

The storm system should move out of Florida by Saturday evening.

Dry weather is expected on Sunday for the big game.

Miami will be cool on Sunday, with temperatures in the 60s and gusty winds near 20 mph.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.