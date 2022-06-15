Suspect accused of killing 2 cops was on probation for gun possession: Sources

El Monte Police Department

(EL MONTE, Calif.) — Two police officers have died after being shot in El Monte, California, Tuesday while responding to a possible stabbing at a motel, authorities said.

The El Monte Police Department said two officers “immediately took gunfire upon arrival” at the Siesta Inn.

The officers were taken to LAC-USC Medical Center, where they died of their injuries, ABC News Los Angeles station KABC reported.

The suspect was also shot and died at the scene, according to KABC.

Investigators believe the suspect, whom authorities have identified, was on probation for gun possession and had been arrested last year for possessing a gun and drugs, multiple law enforcement sources with knowledge of the investigation told ABC News.

Dozens of evidence markers at the scene showed numerous shots were fired during the shootout, sources said. The suspect’s girlfriend was not stabbed, as the initial 911 domestic violence call indicated, and was uninjured during the incident, sources said.

The El Monte Police Department on Wednesday identified the officers who were killed as Cpl. Michael Paredes and officer Joseph Santana.

“Corporal Paredes and Officer Santana were raised in the city of El Monte and had a strong connection to the community they served,” the police department said in a statement.

Paredes had served more than 20 years on the force and is survived by his wife, daughter and son. Santana previously was a deputy with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department for three years before joining the El Monte Police Department. He is survived by his wife, daughter and twin boys.

“There are no words to describe our grief and devastation by this senseless act as we learned about the passing of two of our police officers,” the city, police department and El Monte Police Officers Association said in a statement. “It weighs heavy on our hearts and we are sending our support to their families. We would also like to thank the El Monte community and our surrounding government agencies for the outpouring [of] support we have received in the last few hours.”

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has taken over the investigation, the El Monte Police Department said.

El Monte is east of Los Angeles.

ABC News’ Alex Stone and Josh Margolin contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.