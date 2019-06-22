Suspect arrested in killing of dentist outside his practice

iStock(NEWPORT NEWS, Va.) — A suspect has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a beloved dentist in Virginia, police said early Saturday.

Newport News dentist William Trolenberg, 65, was found shot in a parking lot outside his office just after 5 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Newport News Police Department.

On Friday evening, Kelly Michael Vance, 42, was taken into custody as a suspect in the killing, according to the Newport News Police Department. The department, in conjunction with the Hampton Police Division, captured Vance on Harris Creek Road in Hampton just after 7:30 p.m., authorities said.

He has been charged with first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, according to Newport News police.

It was not immediately clear Saturday morning if Vance had legal representation.

Patients took to social media to express their shock and offer condolences.

Local residents held a prayer circle and community walk Thursday at Trolenberg’s practice, Deer Park Dental.

“This community is feeling it,” Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew said at the prayer circle. “This is a good community. This is a strong community. I learned that just by the neighbors that I talked to yesterday. I learned that just by walking up here and seeing the number of individuals that are here today. That tells me that people care.”

