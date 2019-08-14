Suspect firing at officers in ongoing shooting incident in Philadelphia: Police

WPVI-TV(PHILADELPHIA) — At least one suspect is firing at officers in an ongoing shooting incident in Philadelphia, Philadelphia Police Sgt. Eric Gripp tweeted.

Gripp said there’s a large police presence and urged residents to avoid the area.

Ten police cars were seen speeding toward the scene in video from ABC Philadelphia station WPVI-TV.



This story is developing. Please check back for more updates.

