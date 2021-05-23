Suspect in custody after 2 dead, 8 injured in Minneapolis shooting

kali9/iStock

(MINNEAPOLIS) — One suspect is in custody and another is dead, after a a mass shooting in downtown Minneapolis Saturday evening, according to a Minneapolis Police Department spokesman.

Jowan Contrail Carroll, 24, is being held at Hennepin County Adult Detention Center, Minneapolis Police Department public information officer, John Elder, told ABC News. There are currently no charges against Carroll; the department has until noon on Tuesday to issue charges, but police are looking at a probable murder charge, Elder said.

Another suspect is dead, he confirmed. That suspect’s identification will not be released until the medical examiner’s office completes its investigation.

Two people are dead, including one of the suspects. Seven received non-life-threatening injuries and one remains in critical condition.

The Minneapolis Police Department said all 10 shooting victims are adults, five male and five female. The two deceased victims are males.

The shooting involved a dispute between two people who both pulled out guns and started shooting at each other, according to Elder.

The incident took place downtown along the 300 block of North 1st Avenue.

The violence Friday follows other recent shootings in the city, including the death of a 6-year-old girl earlier this week. Aniya Allen was shot in the head while riding in a vehicle. No arrest has been made in that case.

The shooting also comes a year after George Floyd’s police-involved death in Minneapolis. Former officer Derek Chauvin was convicted in April of second-degree unintentional murder, second-degree manslaughter and third-degree murder. He is scheduled to be sentenced in June.

Three other former Minneapolis police officers involved in Floyd’s fatal shooting — Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao — have been charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter. They have all pleaded not guilty and are awaiting a trial scheduled for March 2022. An appeals court is considering additional charges against the three former officers.

