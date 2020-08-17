Suspect in Michigan quadruple homicide surrenders to police

vmargineanu/iStocBy IVAN PEREIRA and BILL HUTCHINSON, ABC News

(DETROIT) — A man suspected of gunning down four people, including his ex-girlfriend, in a Michigan home has surrendered to authorities, according to police.

Sumpter Township police officials announced in a Facebook post that Raymond Lee Bailey, 37, was in custody after he went to the Bay County, Michigan, Sheriff’s Office around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday and turned himself in.

Bailey had been the subject of a massive statewide manhunt launched after two men and two women were found dead from gunshot wounds on Saturday in a house in Sumpter Township, a Wayne County suburb of Detroit.

Police officers went to a house on Sunday after getting to a call about a possible homicide, officials said in a statement. The officers entered the home and discovered a grisly crime scene with four victims, all in their 30s, shot dead, according to the statement.

Detectives said Bailey, 37, of Sumpter Township, was an ex-boyfriend of one of the female victims and was identified as a suspect in the quadruple homicide.

Bailey, according to police, allegedly contacted several people and confessed to committing the slayings.

“Detectives were made aware that he had allegedly confessed to the killings to several people via telephone and texts,” police said in a statement.

Bailey allegedly fled north and police initially believed he was heading to Michigan’s Upper Peninsula region, where he once lived.

Police issued as a statewide bulletin for law enforcement agencies and the public to be on the lookout for Bailey.

Bailey’s vehicle was found abandoned on Saturday near Bay City, Michigan, roughly 120 miles north of Sumpter Township and near where he surrendered on Sunday night.

Authorities are expected to transfer Bailey as soon as Monday back to Wayne County, where murder charges against him are pending.

Police have not released the names of the victims. But relatives identified them as two sisters and two brothers in a GoFundMe page that has raised more than $14,000 pay for their funerals.

Police have yet to comment on a possible motive for the slayings. But a message on the GoFundMe page reads, “if you are the victim of domestic abuse, know you are not alone. Find support in this generous community of friends and family, or contact the National Domestic Abuse Hotline 24/7.”

