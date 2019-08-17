Suspect surrenders after shooting 2 officers serving eviction notice

vmargineanu/iStock(VAN BUREN, Mo.) — A Missouri man who shot two police officers while they were serving him an eviction notice surrendered to authorities Friday afternoon after a long standoff.

The suspect shot a Missouri Highway Patrol trooper and a deputy with the Carter County Sheriff’s Department and then barricaded himself inside his home Friday morning, officials said.

The deputy was airlifted from the scene to an area hospital and is in stable condition, Corporal Dallas Thompson, of the highway patrol, told ABC News. The trooper, who was hit in the vest, was treated at a hospital and has since been released, Thompson said.

The suspect began firing from inside the home in Van Buren just after 9:50 a.m., according to a statement from the Missouri Highway Patrol.

Shortly after 3 p.m., the Missouri State Highway Patrol announced the suspect had exited the residence and has surrendered to a Highway Patrol SWAT team.

The suspect was believed to be the only person inside the home at the time of the incident.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said on Twitter that the officers were “ambushed.”

“Missouri officials are devoted to making our state safer despite the risks they face every day,” Parsons wrote.

The Highway Patrol was assisting the sheriff’s department with the notice, according to the statement.

The incident comes two days after six Philadelphia police officers were wounded when a gunman shot at them from inside his home, before barricading himself in the building with two officers trapped inside, police said.

The suspect finally surrounded around midnight, about seven hours after the shooting began. He began firing during a narcotics operation.

