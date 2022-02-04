Suspects identified in deadly Minnesota school shooting

Kerem Yucel/AFP via Getty Images

(RICHFIELD, Minn) — Police released more details about the shooting outside a Minnesota school Tuesday that left a student dead and another critically injured.

Jay Henthorne, the chief of Richfield Police, told reporters Wednesday that the incident outside the South Education Center started as a fight among five students.

During the scuffle, a gun was produced and fired, according to Henthorne. An unidentified15-year-old was shot and killed and an unidentified 17-year-old was shot and was listed in critical condition.

A third victim, an unidentified 19-year-old, suffered minor injuries, the police said.

Henthorne said the two suspects, Fernando Valdez-Alvarez, 18, and Alfredo Rosario Solis, 19, allegedly fled the scene, but they were apprehended later in the day at two separate addresses. A gun was recovered from one of the locations, Henthorne said.

Valdez-Alvarez and Solis were arraigned Friday on several counts of second-degree murder, according to court documents.

The investigation is ongoing and the FBI and U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are assisting, according to police.

Henthorne said there are no other threats against the school.

A makeshift memorial for the slain students has been constructed outside the school.

“Their lives were just beginning,” Sandy Lewandowski, the superintendent for School District 278, said of the victims. “I am devastated. We are all devastated.”

