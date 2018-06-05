'Swatting' prank reported at home of Parkland teen activist David Hogg

ABC News(NEW YORK) — A hoax call to police was reported Tuesday morning at the Florida home of Parkland activist David Hogg, county officials said.

Someone called authorities at 8:39 a.m. claiming there was a barricaded person at Hogg’s Parkland home, according to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office.

SWAT officers responded and found no one home, the sheriff’s office said.

Such hoax calls — also known as “swatting” — are intended to bring about a big police response.

Authorities are investigating to determine who made the call, the sheriff’s office said.

In the wake of the Valentine’s Day mass shooting at Stoneman Douglas that killed 17 students and staff, several students like Hogg, 18, organized a youth-led movement to push for stricter gun laws that has spread across the country. The movement quickly made Hogg and some of his classmates have become nationally recognized figures.

Hogg has not tweeted about the swatting report.

