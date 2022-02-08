Teen arrested in connection to search warrant that led to Amir Locke’s death

Ilkay Dede / EyeEm

(WINONA, Minn.) — A 17-year-old has been arrested in connection to the search warrant that led to the death of Amir Locke, a 22-year-old who was shot and killed by Minneapolis police officers executing a “no-knock” search warrant.

Locke, who was fatally shot last Wednesday, was not named in the “no-knock” warrant, according to civil rights attorney Ben Crump. The warrant was executed on behalf of Saint Paul Police, who were searching for a homicide suspect.

Body camera video showed officers executing the “no-knock” search warrant and finding Locke, who had been sleeping under a blanket on the couch and holding a gun.

Locke is seen holding a gun as he sits up and was shot less than 10 seconds after officers entered the room, still covered in the blanket.

The suspect, a 17-year-old boy, was arrested Monday afternoon in Winona, Minnesota, the Saint Paul Police Department said Tuesday.

Over the weekend, a caravan of about 50 vehicles drove through Minneapolis demanding justice for Locke, some in front of the home of interim Police Chief Amelia Huffman, demanding that she resign from her post.

The officer who shot Locke, identified by police as Mark Hanneman, was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, in accordance with department policy.

