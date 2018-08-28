Teen girl in 'romantic relationship' with high school wrestling coach, both reported missing: Sheriff

San Joaquin County Sheriffs Office(STOCKTON, Calif.) — A teenage girl is in a “romantic relationship” with a Northern California high school wrestling coach, and both are now missing, according to authorities.

The unnamed 16-year-old, who was reported missing on Aug. 22, is believed to be with 25-year-old Phillip Maglaya, a wrestling coach at Franklin High School in Stockton, Calif., the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday.

The two were “in a romantic relationship,” the sheriff’s office said.

The school district did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment.

The teen and coach are believed to be traveling in a 1994 green Toyota extra cab truck with license plate 8G91493, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information is urged to call the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s office at (209) 468-4400, or the Investigations Unit at (209) 468-4425.

