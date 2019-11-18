Teen student arrested for alleged social media threat toward California high school

BlakeDavidTaylor/iStock(RIVERSIDE, Calif.) — A 17-year-old student has been arrested for allegedly making a threat on social media toward Ramona High School in Riverside, California, police said.

Riverside Police Department’s Public Safety Communications Center received multiple reports on Sunday night of a possible threatening social media post made toward the high school, according to authorities.

“Officers began their investigation, and with the assistance from school officials, determined the identity of a student who made the post,” Riverside Police Department said on Facebook. “A short time ago, a 17-year-old male student was arrested and will be booked into Riverside County Juvenile Hall for criminal threats and illegal possession of ammunition.”

Police thanked parents and students for coming forward and alerting them to the post.

“The Riverside Police Department and Riverside Unified School District takes all suspicious social media posts regarding our schools very seriously and will follow all protocols to maintain the safety of our school community,” the force said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.