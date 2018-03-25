Teen taking driver’s exam crashes into test office

Buffalo Police Department(BUFFALO, Minn.) — A Minnesota teen’s driving exam came to a crashing halt last week as she plowed into the testing office.

The 17-year-old accidentally had the car in drive instead of reverse as she was trying to back out of a parking spot in front of the test location in Buffalo, Minnesota, last Wednesday.

The result — besides a failed exam — left the nose of the silver SUV in the front of the building.

“The impact caused significant damage to the vehicle and building,” Buffalo police said.

The 60-year-old woman administering the test was taken to Buffalo Hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.

Police said no charges are pending.

