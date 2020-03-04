Tennessee tornadoes latest: 22 missing, five kids among the dead; Nashville cleans up

MattGush/iStock(NASHVILLE, Tenn.) — After several deadly tornadoes tore through through Tennessee Tuesday, killing at least two dozen people, officials say 22 remain unaccounted for in hard-hit Putnam County.

Of the 24 fatalities, 18 were Putnam County residents, Putnam County Mayor Randy Porter said. Five children under the age of 13 died.

The tornadoes touched down Tuesday in the hours after midnight, ripping through Nashville and other cities in Tennessee. The twisters took down power lines and wiped out dozens of homes, businesses and other buildings. Some of those killed were asleep in their beds, officials said.

“It hit so fast, a lot of folks didn’t have time to take shelter,” Putnam County Mayor Randy Porter told reporters Tuesday. “Many of these folks were sleeping.”

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has declared a state of emergency as a result of the devastation.

The National Guard has been deployed to help with search-and-rescue efforts.

