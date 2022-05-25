Texas school shooting live updates: Nation mourns ‘carnage’

ALLISON DINNER/AFP via Getty Images

(UVALDE, Texas) — A small town in rural Texas is reeling after a gunman opened fire at an elementary school on Tuesday, killing 19 children.

Two teachers were also among those killed at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, authorities said.

Prior to opening fire at the school, the suspect also allegedly shot his grandmother, authorities said.

The suspect — identified by officials as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, a student at Uvalde High School — is dead.

Here’s how the news is developing. All times Eastern:

May 25, 5:24 am

Matthew McConaughey calls for action after shooting

Actor Matthew McConaughey decried the shooting in his hometown of Uvalde, Texas.

“We have tragically proven that we are failing to be responsible for the rights our freedoms grant us,” he wrote in a statement on Twitter.

“We cannot exhale once again, make excuses, and accept these tragic realities as the status quo,” he said.

Uvalde, Texas, USA. pic.twitter.com/0iULRGtREm

— Matthew McConaughey (@McConaughey) May 25, 2022

May 25, 4:55 am

Amanda Gorman pens poem about shooting

The 24-year-old National Youth Poet Laureate took to Twitter following the tragedy to share a poem.

Schools scared to death.

The truth is, one education under desks,

Stooped low from bullets;

That plunge when we ask

Where our children

Shall live

& how

& if

— Amanda Gorman (@TheAmandaGorman) May 24, 2022

She also posted a series of tweets on gun violence.

“It takes a monster to kill children,” she wrote. “But to watch monsters kill children again and again and do nothing isn’t just insanity — it’s inhumanity.”

May 25, 4:55 am

Biden addresses ‘horrific’ mass shooting

President Joe Biden addressed the nation Tuesday night following the mass shooting in Texas — not even two weeks after he mourned victims of the mass shooting in Buffalo, New York.

“I’d hoped, when I became president, I would not have to do this again,” Biden said. “Another massacre. Uvalde, Texas. An elementary school. Beautiful, second-, third-, fourth-graders.”

“As a nation, we have to ask when in God’s name are we going to stand up to the gun lobby,” he said. “I am sick and tired of it — we have to act.”

May 25, 4:55 am

Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy pleads with lawmakers after shooting

Connecticut Democrat Chris Murphy gave an impassioned argument on the Senate floor to his colleagues late Tuesday afternoon, hours after 21 were killed in the mass shooting.

“What are we doing?” Murphy asked the chamber. “There have been more mass shootings than days in the year.”

“Our kids are living in fear every single time they set foot in the classroom because they think they’re going to be next. What are we doing?” he asked.

May 25, 4:55 am

What we know about the victims

A fourth-grade teacher and a 10-year-old boy were among those killed, ABC News has learned.

The teacher, Eva Mireles, had worked in the school district for approximately 17 years, her aunt, Lydia Martinez Delgado, confirmed to ABC News.

Fourth-grader Xavier Lopez was among the 19 children killed.

May 25, 4:55 am

What we know about the shooting so far

At least 21 people are dead after a gunman opened fire in Uvalde on Tuesday, authorities said.

Most of the victims were children in their last week of school before the summer break. Many other students and adults were injured in the mass shooting.

Here’s what we know about what unfolded so far.

