Texas sheriff pens letter to Biden about the migrant crisis

Brandon Bell/Getty Images

(SAN ANTONIO) — Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar has written a letter to President Joe Biden, asking to meet with him to address migration issues “as the humanitarian crisis it truly is.”

“We just don’t see it slowing down,” Salazar told ABC News’ Linsey Davis Wednesday during an interview for “ABC News Live Prime.”

“I attribute that to what I would call a perceived lack of action on the part of the federal government that’s allowing the state of Texas to do what they’re doing, which is quite frankly, causing a whole lot of heartache for other agencies, and I don’t see a whole lot of benefit from it… we’re dealing with big rescues of groups of undocumented immigrants every day.”

Salazar has called for action from the federal government in his most recent letter to Biden stating how “angry he is.”

“I’m angry that I could not stop this massive loss of life in my county. I’m angry that despite my best efforts to appeal to your administration, I have not received a response. I’m disappointed that a perceived lack of action on the part of the US government has allowed the governor of my state to use this issue as one big campaigns done,” Salazar wrote and also alleged that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott used the situation “as some sort of enemy invasion.”

This comes after 53 people lost their lives during a suspected migrant smuggling operation Monday, and and increasing migration at the border.

This is, however, not the first time he has reached out to Biden asking for assistance as a spokesperson for Salazar told ABC News he has written three letters to Biden and has also reached out to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

While he is hoping to have resources from the federal government and meet with Biden, Salazar who is a Democrat, also puts blame on Abbott’s migrant arrest program. Under this program, state law enforcement agencies are authorized to arrest migrants on criminal charges. This is something Salazar said he is not going to enforce, that he has not seen to be beneficial, and referred to as a “campaign stunt.”

“We have not experienced any change. In fact, it seems to be picking up steam. To me, it just seems like a big campaigns stunt, that billions of billions of dollars are being poured into it, And for what?…We’re sleeping out here in the in the desert, watching for this enemy invasion that never truly seems to come,” Salazar said.

Abbott’s program has faced severe backlash including from members of the Texas National Guard who have been tasked with enforcing the measure.

Salazar’s most recent letter, he said, has received “some response” from the White House, but he still hopes to meet to discuss solutions.

“I’m not just going to come to the table and present problems. I’m hoping to present some solutions. I’ve been in talks with other urban county sheriff’s in the state of Texas…so we’re prepared to come present some possible solutions as we see it. But we just need the audience,” Salazar said.

And is hopeful of a solution.

“We may not have all the answers, but I think between those of us that are here, with eyes on the problem every day, and those in D.C. that are the top decision makers, I think we can reach some sort of an understanding to try to truly make a difference in this issue,” Salazar said.

ABC News Victoria Moll-Ramirez contributed to this report

