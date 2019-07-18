Texas teen arrested for spitting in Arizona tea bottle then returning it to supermarket shelf

Wolterk/iStock(ODESSA, Texas) — A 15-year-old boy in Odessa, Texas, was arrested and charged after he was caught on supermarket surveillance footage spitting into an Arizona tea bottle then putting it back on the shelf.

Odessa police were dispatched Monday to Albertsons, a supermarket in Odessa, after a store employee witnessed the act, according to police Corporal Steve LeSueur.

An officer reviewed the store footage, where the boy was seen taking a drink of the Arizona tea bottle before putting it back.

The boy admitted to both store employees and police that he had spit in the drink and put it back.

“It was gross,” the boy told police when explaining his rationale.

Gross or not, the offense is a second degree felony in the state of Texas. LeSueur said this is “something we take very seriously.”

The 15-year-old was sent to be held at the Ector County Youth Center. He has been charged with tampering with a consumer product.

