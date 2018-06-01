Texas teen says winning Scripps National Spelling Bee is a ‘dream come true’

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images(NATIONAL HARBOR, Md.) — Karthik Nemmani called it a “dream come true” to win this year’s Scripps National Spelling Bee.

“It felt really good, and it was a dream come true,” he said on Good Morning America. “I was just really, really happy that I could win.”

Karthik beat out 516 spellers this year — the highest number of competitors in the bee’s decadeslong history — after correctly spelling the word “koinonia” Thursday night.

Koinonia means a Christian fellowship or body of believers, according to Merriam-Webster.

The 14-year-old from McKinney, Texas, said he knew the word right away because it was one he had studied.

Speaking of studying, Karthik revealed it was time spent creating spreadsheets and typing out words that propelled him to victory.

“It requires a lot of work and dedication,” he said.

Karthik fell to Naysa in their county spelling bee but came back to defeat her on the national stage.

“It gave me more motivation to do well,” Karthik said of the county loss. “I just kept on going and tried to do my best.”

The competition this year at the Scripps National Spelling Bee was cutthroat. The hundreds of precocious spellers ranged in age from 8 to 15 and represented all 50 states. Moreover, a change in how spellers were invited to this year’s bee drew hundreds of more spellers than in past years.

After competing in fierce local rounds, the top spellers convened in National Harbor, Maryland, for the national finals.

