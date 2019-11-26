Thanksgiving weather latest: Crews rush to deadly car crash as snowstorm pounds Colorado

iStock(NEW YORK) — Heavy snow is falling across Colorado Tuesday morning, with 10 to 14 inches already being reported in some parts of the state.

Denver could see up to 14 inches of snow from this storm, with snowfall rates likely reaching 3 inches per hour. Wind gusts up to 40 mph are also possible.

Over 450 flights were canceled at Denver International Airport due to the severe weather.

Crews early Tuesday rushed to the scene of a deadly car crash in the mountains near Vail, more than two hours west of Denver.

The accident closed Interstate 70 in both directions, said the Colorado State Patrol.

After barreling through Denver, the storm will move off to the Midwest later on Tuesday, bringing snow from Kansas to Wisconsin.

Minneapolis could see over 6 inches of snow, with wind gusts of 35 mph Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Severe storms are likely to develop Tuesday evening across the Mississippi River Valley and into parts of Illinois and Missouri. Damaging winds, large hail and tornadoes will be possible there Tuesday night.

Then as the storm quickly moves by the Northeast Wednesday night and Thursday morning, wind gusts could climb to over 35 mph, potentially causing problems for the Thanksgiving Day parade in New York City.

Meanwhile, a second storm may wreak havoc on the West Coast later Tuesday.

Thirty-foot waves are possible along the coasts of Northern California and southern Oregon.

Wind gusts could exceed 80 mph in that area, which could cause power outages, downed trees and some structure damage.

Through Wednesday, locally 1 to 3 feet of snow is possible in the Sierras and Northern California mountains.

On Wednesday, heavy rain will move into the Los Angeles area, with locally 1 to 2 inches possible. This could cause flash flooding in the country’s second biggest city.

In the Southern California mountains, locally 1 to 3 feet of snow will be possible.

