Thirteen states from Dakotas to North Carolina on alert for heavy snow

ABC News(NEW YORK) — As Northeast residents dig out from another nor’easter, 13 states from the Dakotas to North Carolina are on alert for heavy snow this weekend.

The band of heavy, wet snow will span from the Dakotas to Kentucky by Saturday morning. This kind of snow can potentially down trees and power lines.

The heaviest snow will fall from the Dakotas to Iowa, where up to a foot is possible.

The storm will quickly move into the Carolinas by Sunday morning and could bring snow to the central Appalachian Mountains from West Virginia to North Carolina.

Up to half a foot of snow is possible from Illinois to Virginia and into North Carolina.

Meanwhile, California is recovering from some major rainfall.

Up to 10.56 inches of rain fell in central California in 48 hours.

Up to 2 inches of rain fell in Santa Barbara and up to 1 inch around Los Angeles.

The worst of the flooding was found east and southeast of Sacramento, where rescues were made after cars became stuck on flooded streets.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.