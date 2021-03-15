Three dead, several injured after vehicle strikes pedestrians in San Diego
By MATT ZARRELL, ABC News
(SAN DIEGO) — Three people are dead and several more injured after a vehicle struck pedestrians in San Diego on Monday, police said.
The car jumped the sidewalk and drove through an area under a bridge with a number of tents, according to officials.
A total of nine victims were struck, police said. Two are in critical condition.
The 71-year-old driver is currently detained for allegedly driving while impaired, police said. He was rendering aid to a victim when police arrived.
The incident occurred near San Diego City College, ABC San Diego affiliate KGTV reported.
Multiple ambulances were sent to the scene.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
