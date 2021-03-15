Three dead, several injured after vehicle strikes pedestrians in San Diego

katifcam/iStockBy MATT ZARRELL, ABC News

(SAN DIEGO) — Three people are dead and several more injured after a vehicle struck pedestrians in San Diego on Monday, police said.

The car jumped the sidewalk and drove through an area under a bridge with a number of tents, according to officials.

A total of nine victims were struck, police said. Two are in critical condition.

The 71-year-old driver is currently detained for allegedly driving while impaired, police said. He was rendering aid to a victim when police arrived.

The incident occurred near San Diego City College, ABC San Diego affiliate KGTV reported.

Multiple ambulances were sent to the scene.



This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

