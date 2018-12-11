Three law enforcement officers wounded in shooting while trying to serve warrant: Sheriff

KTRK-TV(HOUSTON) — A sheriff’s deputy and two officials from the Texas attorney general’s office were hurt in a shooting while trying to serve a felony warrant in Houston, authorities said.

The “primary suspect” is “possibly barricaded” at the scene and a second man is in custody, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted Tuesday afternoon.

The three victims were taken to hospitals, the sheriff’s office said.

The “injured officers are awake and alert” and expected to survive, Gonzalez tweeted.

“Thank you all for your prayers,” the sheriff added.

Additional details were not immediately available.



This story is developing. Please check back for more updates.

