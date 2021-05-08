Three tourists injured in Times Square shooting

kali9/iStock

(NEW YORK) — Three people were injured after shots were fired in New York’s Times Square, including a 4-year-old girl who was shot in the leg.

All of the victims were taken to Bellevue Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The 4-year-old was struck in the thigh by a bullet and will undergo surgery.

New York Police Department Commissioner Dermot Shea said the incident started as an argument between a group of two to four men when at least one of them pulled out a gun and started shooting. The shots missed and struck the victims, who police say were innocent bystanders.

The group of men involved fled the scene and police have no suspects in custody. Shea confirmed that the NYPD is looking for at least one shooter and one person of interest.

