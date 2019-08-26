Three victims found dead after 911 operators warned of possible murder-suicide

kali9/iStock(FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.) — Three victims were found dead at a Florida home Sunday night after 911 operators warned police of a possible murder-suicide scenario, authorities said.

Officers in Pembroke Pines, near Fort Lauderdale, were responding to a “suspicious incident” report around 8:30 p.m. when “911 operators upgraded the call” and said a man “murdered family members and intended to end his own life,” Pembroke Pines police said.

Three victims were discovered dead, “seemingly from gunshot wounds,” police said.

A child was found alive and hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

It was not immediately clear if the male suspect died by suicide.

“I cannot confirm the status of the suspect at this time, but he is not at large,” police spokeswoman Amanda Conwell told ABC News.

The community is not in danger, police added.

The ages of the victims and their relationships to each other were not released by police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pembroke Pines Police at 954-431-2200

