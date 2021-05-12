Times Square shooting suspect arrested by US Marshals in Florida

ABC News

(NEW YORK) — The suspected shooter who in opened fire in Times Square over the weekend and wounded three people, including a 4-year-old girl, has been arrested in Florida by U.S. Marshals, police sources told ABC News.

Farrakhan Muhammad was arrested Wednesday in Starke, outside of Jacksonville, where he fled with his girlfriend. Muhammad will be brought to New York City to face charges.

The shooting unfolded around 5 p.m. Saturday near 45th Street and 7th Avenue when two to four men got into a dispute during which one person pulled out a gun and opened fire, injuring three bystanders, NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said Saturday.

The victims of the shooting were a 23-year-old female tourist from Rhode Island, a 43-year-old Hispanic woman from New Jersey, and the 4-year-old Hispanic girl from Brooklyn.

Police identified Muhammad as the suspect in the shooting on Tuesday and asked the public for tips on his whereabouts on social media.

Video from the incident shows police officer Alyssa Vogel rush to the injured 4-year-old, wrap a tourniquet around her leg to stop her from bleeding, and sprint through the area to an awaiting ambulance.

“This little girl is the strongest person I have ever seen,” Vogel told “Good Morning America” on Monday.

Vogel recalled arriving to the chaotic scene Saturday afternoon and how she instinctively pulled the tourniquet off her gun belt and applied it to the child’s leg.

“This little girl is the strongest person I have ever seen. For somebody who has just been shot, she was just standing there. obviously scared, but she wasn’t crying or anything,” Vogel said. “She only yelled when we were tightening the tourniquet, because that’s very painful, but she was very calm for somebody who was in a very traumatic situation.”

The child’s mother, father and aunt were all with her at the time of the shooting.

All three victims are out of the hospital and Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a Monday news conference, “it looks like they’ll make a strong recovery.”

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.