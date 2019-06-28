To celebrate the big spirit of Pride, LEGO created the world's tiniest Pride parade

iStock(YONKERS, N.Y.) — LEGOLAND Discovery Center in Yonkers, New York, is commemorating this year’s historic Pride celebration piece by piece.

LEGOLAND is marking the 50th anniversary Stonewall uprising with an installation of “The World’s Tiniest Pride Parade,” to commemorate the birth of the modern LGBT movement in 1969.

LEGOLAND’s Pride parade condenses the flair of New York’s own Pride parade, complete with colorful characters celebrating in the streets, craftily designed floats and plenty of rainbows.

“Our model builder worked hard to complete the smallest Pride parade after 25 hours of conceptualization, sketching, virtually building and constructing,” Nicholas Hurst, sales and marketing executive at LEGOLAND Discovery Center Westchester, told GMA.

This Pride parade built out of LEGO bricks is accompanied by a Stonewall semi-centennial mosaic, which can also be seen in the center’s MINILAND display — a LEGO cityscape that gives everyone a one-of-a-kind view of the New York City skyline.

A Pride float made of LEGOs is shown in this undated photo.

“We wanted to share this enthusiastic spirit of togetherness in our MINILAND, made out of over 1.5 million LEGO bricks,” Hurst said.

The Pride parade installation will be open for the rest of June.

