Tornado leaves at least 10 dead as dangerous winds rip through Alabama

clintspencer/iStock(BEAUREGARD, Ala.) — At least 10 people were killed in southeastern Alabama on Sunday as damaging tornadoes winds swept through the area, according to Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones.

The deaths were in Lee County, about 60 miles northeast of Montgomery, and the death toll is expected to rise, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said.

Emergency officials have not released details about the victims, but the Lee County Emergency Management Agency said the brunt of the damages happened near Beauregard, Alabama, where at least two of the deaths occurred, according to local media reports.

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey extended a previous state of emergency declaration in the wake of the severe weather in the area.

Our hearts go out to those who lost their lives in the storms that hit Lee County today. Praying for their families & everyone whose homes or businesses were affected. Officials from @AlabamaEma & other agencies are quickly working to provide assistance. — Governor Kay Ivey (@GovernorKayIvey) March 3, 2019

