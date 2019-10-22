Tornadoes and storms hit East, winds bring fire risk in West

ABC News(NEW YORK) — There have been 11 reported tornadoes in the last 36 hours in five states from Texas to Tennessee with the latest damage pictures coming in from Memphis area where two tornadoes were reported Monday morning.

This same storm system will move east Tuesday and the East Coast should expect storms with damaging winds later on.

The biggest threat for damaging winds will be from southern Virginia to North Carolina, including Norfolk, Raleigh-Durham, Fayetteville and just north of Wilmington and Charlotte.

There is also a small chance for isolated tornadoes.

Elsewhere, seven fires are currently burning in California and there were a couple of new fires that ignited Monday in southern California around Los Angeles and San Bernardino.

The Palisades brushfire in L.A. had caused a local evacuation but, since Monday, it has been lifted and the fire is 10% contained.

The Little Mountain Fire continues to burn Tuesday morning. It is currently 19 acres big with three homes damaged and 40 more threatened.

On Tuesday, the big story will be the heat in southern California with highs in the mid 90’s in L.A. and near 90 in San Diego.

There is a wind advisory just north of Los Angeles as well where winds could gust Tuesday morning up to 50 mph.

But the big wind event is coming later this week starting on Wednesday in northern California around the San Francisco Bay area and moving into southern California for Thursday and Friday.

A Fire Weather Watch has already been issued for northern and southern California ahead of the offshore wind event.

The National Weather Service is warning that the wind coming up from southern California could rival the Saddle Ridge fire conditions from Oct. 10 to 11.

