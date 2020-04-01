Tornadoes hit South as new storm moves through West with heavy snow

ABC News(NEW YORK) — There were 10 reported tornadoes Tuesday across four states — Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia and Florida. Some of the worst damage was in southern Alabama and in northern Georgia, where several homes were destroyed.

Overall, there were 88 damaging storm reports in five states from Mississippi to South Carolina as the southern storm moved through.

The Southern storm is now moving off the North Carolina coast with lingering rain along the East Coast Wednesday morning.

Our attention now turns to the West where a storm system and a cold front will be moving from the Pacific Northwest into the Upper Midwest with heavy April snow.

Already, eight states from Washington to Minnesota are under Winter Storm Watches and Warnings.

By Wednesday night and into Thursday, a cold front will move into the Plains with a low pressure system developing ahead. This combination will bring cold air, snow and wind to the Plains and Upper Midwest.

Some of the heaviest snow will fall from Wyoming to South Dakota and into western Minnesota, where some areas could see up to a foot of April Snow. This heavy wet snow could cause trees and power lines to come down.

