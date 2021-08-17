Tracking a trio of tropical systems: Latest forecasts for Fred, Grace and Henri

Doctor_bass/iStock

(NEW YORK) — There’s a trio of tropical systems in the Atlantic Basin, with Fred moving up the East Coast as Grace hits Haiti and Henri churns near Bermuda.

Fred

Fred made landfall on the Florida Panhandle Monday afternoon, leading to flooding as Panama City saw 10 inches of rain.

President Joe Biden approved an emergency declaration for Florida due to Fred’s flooding.

Fred has now weakened to a tropical depression over Georgia, but the heavy rain should continue from Georgia to the Carolinas and into Virginia. There’s a high risk of flooding for the Southern Appalachians Tuesday as Fred moves north.

The heavy rainfall likely will stretch into the Northeast Wednesday afternoon into Thursday, with 6 inches of rain possible in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York. Flash flooding is possible for major cities including Philadelphia and New York City.

Grace

Tropical Storm Grace is now leaving Haiti, where it dumped heavy rain that lead to flash flooding in a nation already reeling from an earthquake this weekend that’s killed over 1,400.

Grace should move over Jamaica Tuesday and into the western Caribbean Sea by Thursday before approaching Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsulas as a strong tropical storm or possibly a Category 1 hurricane.

Grace is not expected to threaten the U.S. but Mexico could see flash flooding.

Henri

Henri is forecast to circle Bermuda over the next few days, providing gusty winds and some rain.

The U.S. likely will only see minor impacts from Henri, with high surf and rip currents along the East Coast.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.