Trio arrested in connection with murder of Florida fishing group

(FROSTPROOF, Fla.) — Police said they arrested three people Wednesday in connection with a brutal murder of three friends who were fishing on a Florida lake.

Tony “TJ” Wiggins, 26, his girlfriend, Mary Whittemore, 27, and his brother, William “Robert” Wiggins, 21, were all apprehended after an extensive search following the deaths of Keven Springfield, Brandon Rollins and Damion Tillman on Friday.

Springfield, 30, Rollins, 27, and Tillman 23, were found shot to death near a local fishing spot on Lake Streety in Frostproof, Florida. Before they were killed, Rollins was able to call his father and warn him that he and his friends were being attacked, according to police.

Sheriff Judd is updating the media on the arrests of these 3 suspects in the July 17th triple homicide in #Frostproof: 26 yo Tony “TJ” Wiggins; 27 yo Mary Whittemore; and 21 yo William “Robert” Wiggins. We are live on Facebook https://t.co/rKNE28jFQl. Release to follow pic.twitter.com/1XxFHe2kFQ — Polk County Sheriff 🚔 (@PolkCoSheriff) July 22, 2020

