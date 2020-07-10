Tropical Storm Fay path heading toward NYC, NJ, CT coast

ABC NewsBy MAX GOLEMBO, ABC News



(NEW YORK) — A tropical storm warning for the entire New Jersey coast, New York City, Long Island and all of the Connecticut coastline has been issued as Tropical Storm Fay’s path moves north Friday.

Fay has winds of 50 mph Friday morning and is moving north at 10 mph, according to the 5 a.m. National Hurricane Center advisory.

On the radar and satellite composite map, Fay looks better organized Friday than it did Thursday.

Tropical Storm Fay’s forecasted path shows it making landfall somewhere along the New Jersey coast in the next 12 hours.

As the center of Fay makes landfall Friday, it will move right over or near New York City late Friday evening and then head north up the Hudson Valley and into Vermont on Saturday.

Fay will bring heavy rain into the Philadelphia area later Friday morning and into New York City by the afternoon.

The biggest threat with Fay will not be damaging winds, but will be flash flooding. Some areas could see 3 to 5 inches of rain by Friday night. In some areas, 7 inches of rain is possible.

Winds will be gusty along the coast, 40 to 50 mph, but no major wind damage is expected from this weak tropical storm.

There are flash flood watches from Maryland to Massachusetts. Also, tornadoes cannot be ruled out in the Mid-Atlantic and the Northeast Friday and Saturday with this tropical system.

Tropical Storm Fay is already the sixth named storm of 2020 Hurricane Season, which is the earliest at this point in the year ever. In 2005, the busiest hurricane season on record, the sixth named storm was recorded on July 22.

