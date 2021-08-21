Tropical Storm Henri live updates: Barreling toward Northeast

iStock/inhauscreative

(New York) — As of Saturday morning, Henri remains a tropical storm, with winds of 70 mph.

Henri is currently located 200 miles southeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, and 555 miles south of Montauk, New York.

Dangerous storm surge, hurricane conditions and flooding rain is expected in parts of the Northeast beginning late tonight.

Henri is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane during the next 24 hours and be at or near hurricane strength when it makes landfall Sunday. Landfall is looking to occur tomorrow late morning on Long Island.

If Henri makes landfall as a hurricane on Long Island, it will be the first land falling hurricane there since Gloria in 1985.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.