Tropical Storm Isaias live updates: At least 3 dead, latest path

ABC NewsBy DANIEL MANZO, EMILY SHAPIRO and MELISSA GRIFFIN, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Tropical Storm Isaias is racing up the East Coast, battering New Jersey, New York, Virginia, Maryland and Pennsylvania with heavy rain, flooding, tornadoes and rough winds.

One person in Maryland and two others in North Carolina have died.

Over 1.8 million customers are without power in North Carolina, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware and New Jersey.

There have already been at least 16 reported tornadoes from North Carolina to New Jersey.



Here is the latest:



New Jersey, Pennsylvania

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has declared a statewide state of emergency.

“Do not be on the roads unless absolutely necessary,” he tweeted.

Long Beach Island on New Jersey reported a wind gust of 109 mph.

By Tuesday morning, the streets in Philadelphia suburb Bryn Mawr looked like a river.

Maryland

In coastal St. Mary’s County, Maryland, a driver was killed Tuesday morning when a massive tree fell on the car, according to the county sheriff’s office.

Over eight inches of rain have been reported in Talbot County, Maryland.

At Maryland’s Charles County-Prince George’s County line, two cars were swept off a flooded road, leaving people clinging to trees and on the roof of cars, reported ABC’s D.C. affiliate WJLA.

Rescuers brought rafts and an airboat and it did not appear anyone was seriously injured, WJLA reported.



New York, Connecticut, New England

In New York City, Lower Manhattan is especially vulnerable to flooding, said Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Between the rain, possible flooding, gusty winds and tornadoes, New Yorkers should “take it seriously,” de Blasio warned Tuesday.

Powerful winds will overtake Long Island and Connecticut while tornadoes will be possible in southern New England.

By Tuesday night, the tornado threat will move to northern New England as Isaias heads toward Canada.



Carolinas, Virginia

Isaias made landfall in North Carolina as a Category 1 hurricane around 11 p.m. Monday, lashing the coastline and leaving a trail of damage in its wake.

At least two people in North Carolina have died, according to ABC Raleigh station WTVD.

“All in all, this storm got in, got out pretty quickly and that’s a good sign for potential river flooding which we hope will not be serious,” North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper told “Good Morning America” Tuesday. “The damage was not in any way as great as it could have been.”

In South Carolina, storm surge caused streets to turn to rivers, homes to flood and cars to end up buried under sand.

As Isaias moved north, multiple homes were damaged by downed trees in Suffolk, Virginia, city officials said.

