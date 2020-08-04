Tropical storm Isaias races up the East Coast with powerful winds, flash flooding

ABC NewsBy DANIEL MANZO, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Tropical Storm Isaias is racing up the East Coast Tuesday morning with the center of the storm nearing southeast Virginia.

Isaias made landfall in North Carolina as a Category 1 hurricane around 11 p.m. Monday, lashing the coastline and leaving a trail of damage in its wake.

At least one person in the state has died, according to North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper.

Over 360,000 customers are without power in North Carolina and over 280,000 lost power in Virginia. Outages have also spread to Pennsylvania and Maryland.

The forecast

Through the morning, strong winds, flash flooding and tornadoes will spread north through Virginia, Pennsylvania, Delaware and New Jersey.

There have already been nine reported tornadoes from North Carolina to Virginia to Maryland.

By noon, the center of the storm is expected to pass Philadelphia.

Wind gusts could exceed 70 mph on the Jersey Shore, bringing damage and power outages.

Torrential rain and possible flash flooding are forecast to hit Pennsylvania and tornadoes may be spotted in New Jersey.

By 4 p.m., the center of Isaias will be moving west of New York City, bringing torrential rain and possible flash flooding to New York state.

Powerful winds will overtake Long Island and Connecticut while tornadoes will be possible in southern new England.

By 8 p.m., the tornado threat will move to northern New England as Isaias heads toward Canada.

