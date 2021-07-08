Tropical Storm Warning for Northeast, more tornadoes and flash flooding expected

ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Elsa is moving through the Carolinas on Thursday morning with heavy rain and gusty winds and winds currently at 40 mph making it a weak tropical storm which could weaken into a tropical depression anytime.

There have been four reported tornadoes in three states thanks to Elsa with Florida, Georgia and South Carolina all reporting damage.

Elsa is now moving up the East Coast with a tropical storm warning issued from Georgia to Massachusetts, including Boston.

Elsa is expected to move through the Carolinas Thursday with a tornado threat, flash flooding and gusty winds.

Later Thursday night, Elsa will move into the mid-Atlantic states and approach Long Island, New York by Friday morning with gusty winds of up to 40 to 50 mph possible across the region and heavy rain and flash flooding possible for major cities in the Northeast, including Philadelphia, New York City and Boston.

The highest winds gusts will be along the coast from the Jersey Shore to eastern Long Island and into Cape Cod, Massachusetts and coastal Maine.

Elsa will then move into coastal New England in the late morning on Friday and will be out of the United States and into Canada by Friday night.

A flash flood watch has also been issued from North Carolina to Maine due to all of the heavy rain forecast in a short period of time across the region.

A tornado watch will also continue Thursday morning for South and North Carolina all the way from Charleston to Wilmington.

Some areas in the Northeast could see up to 5 inches of rain with heavy rain bands from Elsa starting Thursday night into Friday morning as flash flooding is expected along the I-95 corridor.

