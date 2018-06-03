Twelve people trapped by lava in Hawaiian town, three airlifted out

Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images(KAPOHO, Hawaii) — Approximately twelve people are currently trapped in the Hawaiian town of Kapoho by lava that continues to flow from the Kilauea volcano.

Hawaii State Senator Kai Kahele told ABC News that the people likely refused to evacuate the town when orders to do so were given. At least three people were airlifted out of the area early Sunday, and the others remaining will either have to be airlifted out or be rescued by boat.

Kahele said the lava flow was as wide as six football fields and as tall as 20 feet high. The town of Kapoho could be wiped out by the end of the day Sunday, Kahele said.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.