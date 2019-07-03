Twin baby boys found alone by railroad tracks in Massachusetts: Police

Elijah-Lovkoff/iStock(WORCESTER, Mass.) — Twin baby boys were found by themselves near railroad tracks in Massachusetts just after midnight on Tuesday according to police.

The twins, approximately 9 months old, were spotted by railroad employees who alerted 911 around 12:15 a.m., the Worcester Police Department said in a statement.

The babies, who appeared to be unharmed, were taken to a hospital, police said.

The children have been identified, police said. Authorities did not elaborate on their identities.

The twins were taken into the custody of the Department of Children and Families, said police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Worcester Police Detective Bureau at 508-799-8651 or send an anonymous text to 274637 TIPWPD.

