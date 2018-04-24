Two Dallas police officers shot and critically wounded, authorities say

iStock/Thinkstock(DALLAS) — Two Dallas Police officers have been shot and critically wounded, the Dallas Police Department wrote on Twitter.

A civilian was also shot, and his or her condition is unknown at this time, police said.

The police department asked for prayers for the officers and their families.

Further details were not immediately available.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

