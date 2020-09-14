Two dead, six injured in off-campus shooting near Rutgers University

kali9/iStockBy JON HAWORTH and BILL HUTCHINSON, ABC News

(NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J.) — Two people were killed and six others were wounded during a shooting early Sunday morning near the Rutgers University campus in New Brunswick, New Jersey, officials said.

The shooting broke out in a residential neighborhood two blocks from the south side of the university, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Anthony Caputo, director of the New Brunswick Police Department.

“Thus far the investigation has determined that there is no affiliation with Rutgers University or its students,” Ciccone and Caputo said in a joint statement.

New Brunswick police responded to a report of gunfire around 1:18 a.m. on Delafield Street and discovered eight people had been shot, according to the statement.

Two gravely wounded men were taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick, where they were pronounced dead, the statement says.

The other six people wounded in the shooting were in serious condition at multiple hospitals, said Kenneth Cop, executive director of Public Safety and chief of University Police at Rutgers.

No arrests have been made and investigators said they only had limited descriptions of the suspect or suspects involved in the shooting.

