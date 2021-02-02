Two FBI agents gunned down while serving warrant are identified

Nes/iStockBy EMILY SHAPIRO and LUKE BARR, ABC News

(SUNRISE, Fla.) — Two FBI agents are dead and three others are hurt from a shooting during a search warrant execution in Sunrise, Florida, Tuesday morning, the agency said.

Two of the wounded agents were hospitalized and are in stable condition, the FBI said. The condition of the third wounded agent was not immediately clear.

The shooting took place around 6 a.m. in Sunrise, about 10 miles from Fort Lauderdale, while officers were trying to execute a search warrant for a “violent crimes against children case,” the FBI said.

FBI Agents Association (FBIAA) President Brian O’Hare said the search was “to seize evidence in connection with suspected possession of child pornography.”

The subject of the search is dead, the FBI said.

The two slain agents were identified as Daniel Alfin and Laura Schwartzenberger, FBI Director Christopher Wray said.

“Special Agent Alfin and Special Agent Schwartzenberger exemplified heroism today in defense of their country,” Wray said in a statement. “The FBI will always honor their ultimate sacrifice and will be forever grateful for their bravery. We continue to stand by our FBI Family, and the families of these Special Agents, in the days to come, bringing every resource we can to get through this together.”

“These Agents were working to protect the most vulnerable in our society,” O’Hare said in a statement. “FBIAA stands with the Agents’ families and pledges our support to them during this difficult time.”

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.